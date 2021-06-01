Kos is one of five Greek islands to which the FCDO is not currently advising against all but essential travel

It means travellers can how head to Greece on the basis of an antigen test rather than a more expensive PCR test.



Greece’s tourism minister Haris Theoharis hinted at the easing of the country’s inbound testing requirement last week.



The Foreign Office has now updated its travel advice for Greece to take account of the change.



"Arrivals from the UK must provide either: proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test, undertaken within the 72-hour period before arrival into Greece; proof of a negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test from an authorised laboratory, undertaken within the 48-hour period before the scheduled flight; or proof of two Covid-19 vaccinations completed at least 14 days before travel," said the FCDO in an update issued at the weekend.



"Travellers with proof of either are exempted from the need to self-isolate on arrival to Greece."



The FCDO is currently advising against all but essential travel to Greece on the basis of the risks posed by Covid-19, with the exception of travel to the islands of Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos, Corfu and Crete.