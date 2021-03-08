Greek specialist operator makes debut

The new brand, Escape to Greece, will feature bespoke holidays to 27 destinations in the country and said it will be featuring around 400 properties.



It is being launched by ski operator, 23-year-old Holiday World, and its accommodation-only offerings can be booked by agents.



“Escape to Greece has been born out of our love for Greece, its islands and the country’s hospitable people,” said founder Peter Brennan. “We have personally chosen our properties, from the simple-style Lemon Tree Houses in Folegandros to the latest in stylish luxury such as Cayo Resort & Spa in Crete.”



He added that many of the properties featured would be exclusive to Escape to Greece.

“Our aim is to fill the gaps between the large operators who don’t offer the smaller islands and other Greek specialists who cannot always offer the depth of accommodation choice in each destination nor instant live availability,” he said.



He added the move was especially relevant now, given Greece is primed to be one of the first destinations to open up to UK travellers and that accommodation-only bookings would be secure due to the firm’s membership of the Travel Trust Association. The company’s brands also include American Ski Classics and Travel Israel.