Thursday’s confirmation of an extension to the UK’s green list dominated the national press headlines on Friday (25 June), but despite the boost, there was no shortage of industry frustration.

There were also warnings of disquiet among some countries about letting UK visitors return, plus suggestions there could be immediate price hikes following the announcement.

Here are the key national press headlines concerning travel the country woke up to on Friday (25 June).

Green list changes not enough, says industry

Industry leaders have warned the revised UK green list does not go far enough. Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said only that quarantine will be dropped for fully vaccinated people returning from amber list countries “later this summer”. The industry responded by saying the changes were inadequate to help the sector recover. (BBC)

Government showdown over green list changes

Ministers are reported to have expressed concern people will rush to bring forward their second jabs to allow them to travel abroad. Ministers fear this will put a strain on vaccine supplies as they push to give all adults a first dose by 19 July. Because of this, the easing of amber list restrictions is not expected to happen until August. (The Guardian)

EU leaders back calls for coordinated Covid rules



British tourists face the threat of quarantine for popular European destinations after German chancellor Angela Merkel warned at a Brussels summit on Thursday that the continent was “on thin ice” in its battle to keep out the Delta variant of Covid-19. (The Independent)



Portugal hints at tough rules for UK visitors

Portugal’s prime minister has said he could call for tighter Covid restrictions on British tourists. Antonio Costa said German leader Angela Merkel was “completely right” to suggest EU countries coordinate restrictions. (The Guardian)

Confusion over new watch list

Travel has become more complex and confusing, with 13 of 14 countries on a new green watchlist, meaning they are most at risk of turning amber. Tory MP Henry Smith said an “uncertain green” did not give consumers confidence they should travel. (The Telegraph)

Flight prices triple with green list announcement

The cost of travelling to Malta and the Balearic islands shot up following the government’s announcement. Ibiza flight prices in early July more than doubled, with Majorca seeing some rates increase from £153 to £478. (The Mirror)

Jet2 passenger jailed for violent rampage

A drunk’s behaviour on board a flight from Glasgow to Bodrum led to a 20-month jail sentence. David Lauriston punched and spat at crew, made sexist, racist and homophobic comments and caused the flight to be diverted to Manchester. (Metro)

Cruise ship conflict in Venice continues

Venetians are divided over the return of foreign visitors as Covid restrictions lift. Some in the city say it was “liveable” during the pandemic. The first cruise ship to enter Venice’s lagoon earlier this month was greeted by demonstrations and described as part of a bigger over-tourism issue. (Financial Times)