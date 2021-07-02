More than 20 countries could be in line to make an expanded green list later this month, while prime minister Boris Johnson has made more positive noises about international travel for the fully vaccinated.

Holiday hopes have also been boosted by the German government easing off on its campaign to introduce tighter restrictions on UK arrivals across the EU.

But there could be confusion for many UK residents who have received the Indian version of the AstraZeneca jab and may still be prevented from travelling to the continent.

More than 20 countries could be added to green list



New analysis suggests 22 countries could meet the threshold for inclusion in the UK government’s next green list, which is due to be updated around 15 July. Countries with a strong case for green status include France, Italy and Austria due to their low current Covid infection rates. (Daily Telegraph)

German retreat over restrictions boosts holiday prospects

Germany is preparing to ease rules on UK arrivals into the country ahead of a meeting between Boris Johnson and German chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday (2 July). The move comes after Merkel failed to persuade other EU leaders to adopt tougher entry restrictions for British visitors across member states. (The Times)

European holidays could be off limits to 5m Britons

Up to five million UK residents who have been given AstraZeneca jabs manufactured in India could be prevented from travelling to Europe, due to this version of the vaccine not yet being approved by the European Medicines Agency. (Daily Telegraph)

Freedom day warning but travel hope on double jabs

Boris Johnson says some “extra precautions” may be needed even if Covid restrictions are finally lifted in England as planned on 19 July. The PM also said people who have been fully vaccinated will be able to travel more freely later this summer. (The i)

EU launches system to boost travel

The launch of the EU’s new digital Covid certificate is expected to boost travel around the continent by allowing vaccinated and virus-free people to travel between countries without quarantine restrictions. (Financial Times)

Virgin boss Branson sets date for space flight

Sir Richard Branson has announced plans to travel to the edge of space on 11 July as a passenger in his new Virgin Galactic rocket plane. If this flight goes ahead, Branson will beat Amazon founder and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos who is planning his own space flight on 20 July. (BBC News)

Ending furlough scheme too early could damage recovery

Unions have warned that winding up the furlough scheme as currently planned could damage the UK’s economic recovery and lead to higher levels of unemployment in the coming months. The government began reducing its financial contribution to the scheme on Thursday (1 July). (The Guardian)