Hopes for additions to the green list later this month could be dashed by the government’s cautious approach to reopening international travel.

Meanwhile, two major UK airlines have joined the legal challenge to the traffic light system’s “lack of transparency” when deciding on a country’s status.

In another blow to the travel industry, chancellor Rishi Sunak has ruled out any extension to Covid-19 financial support measures, despite the four-week delay in lifting restrictions in England.

UK’s green list update will be ‘very cautious’

Hopes for more countries to be added to the green list during the next review on 28 June could be dashed, as government sources say this update is likely to be “very cautious” and would be based “purely on public health considerations”. (The Guardian)

Virgin Atlantic and British Airways join legal action over traffic lights

The two airlines have joined the legal challenge against the government’s traffic light system, which is being led by Manchester Airports Group. Court papers show Virgin Atlantic and BA are “interested parties”, alongside fellow carrier Ryanair, in the action which challenges “the lack of transparency” of the system. (Daily Telegraph)

Sunak insists UK firms already have enough state support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has ruled out extending current government support schemes to businesses in the UK, despite the delay in unlocking the final raft of Covid-19 restrictions. He added the current financial measures, including furlough, had been designed to take into account a potential delay in lifting all restrictions. (Financial Times)

Uefa threat over Euros final at Wembley

Euro 2020 organiser Uefa has warned it could move the tournament’s final from London if UK authorities do not allow 2,500 officials, sponsors and VIPs to come into the country without any quarantine requirements. The match on 11 July could be switched to Budapest in Hungary if the UK government does not agree to the quarantine exemption. (The Times)

Could we be free on 5 July?

The final lifting of Covid restrictions in England could happen on 5 July - two weeks earlier than currently planned if data on the coronavirus continues to improve. There is “growing evidence” that assumptions made by government scientists to delay “freedom day” until 19 July may have been too pessimistic. (Daily Mail)

Police to crack down on drones flown dangerously



Police are being given new powers to stop people flying drones irresponsibly or illegally, including the creation of dedicated teams searching for those breaking the rules, such as “staying well away” from aircraft, airports and airfields. (BBC News)

PM will not issue order for return to offices

Ministers will not tell workers that they should return to their offices when the final Covid restrictions are lifted next month. The government is instead likely to let companies make their own decisions – in a shift from the policy adopted last summer when employees were urged to return to offices. (The Guardian)