Cox & Kings’ head of trade sales Greg Thurston has joined the luxury tailor-made specialist to spearhead an "increased focus" on the trade as a sales channel.



Audley has been primarily direct-sell. It appointed former Tui boss Nick Longman chief executive in September 2018, who has since appointed a number of former Tui colleagues to senior roles at Audley.



Thurston will focus on building relationships with agents and supporting them in selling Audley trips.



"Audley Travel is increasing its focus on the trade as a sales channel for its tailor-made trips with a dedicated team to work with travel agents and the appointment of the operator’s first trade sales manager," said Audley.



"The move will give agents a clear path to understand and sell Audley’s product, as well as enhancing their experience of working with the operator."