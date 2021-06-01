The overall loss of all Scotland's holiday flights to Spain "could total £460 million"

New data has revealed the Scottish economy could lose more than £460 million if all holiday flights to Spain are grounded this summer.

According to the figures, it would cost the country £38,000 if one flight transporting 200 passengers was cancelled.

The data was calculated by the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA).

A OnePoll survey of 1,000 Scots, carried out last week (w/c 21 June), revealed that 80% of the focus group spent up to £250 on "holiday items" before going abroad.

The overall average spend is reportedly £190.40, with 18% of people spending between £300 and £700 and 3% spending between £800 and £1,000.

Joanne Dooey, president of SPAA, said: "Pre-Covid, Spain was the most popular destination for international flights from Scotland with 2.4 million passenger journeys a year. So just one full flight [200 passengers] from a Scottish airport to the Balearic Islands could put up to £38,000 into Scottish tills.

"It’s an argument we’ve been trying very hard to make the Scottish government listen to. Travel matters – and not just to those directly employed in the travel sector."

The survey also states that 96% of Scots who travelled overseas between March 2020 and Monday (28 June) felt "very" or "fairly safe".