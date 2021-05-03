The islands of Guernsey, Alderney, Sark and Herm will lift all Covid travel restrictions on visitors from the UK and other parts of the British Isles from July.

The government confirmed on Friday (21 May) the islands would remove all testing and self-isolation requirements on arrivals "on or close to 1 July", citing the progress of the islands’ and the UK’s vaccination programmes.



From July, the islands will transition to a traffic light system, closely aligned to that laid out by the UK government.

Those travelling via the UK to Guernsey from other destinations around the world will need to check if they are coming from green, amber, or red list countries to determine what the requirements are for entry into Guernsey.



However, there will be no testing or self-isolation rules for people whose visit originates from the UK or elsewhere within the Common Travel Area. The new rules will apply equally to those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, and those still awaiting a jab.



Visitors will still be asked to provide details of their travel history in the 14 days preceding their visit via the islands’ online travel tracker at gov.gg.