The carrier’s weekly flights to the Costa del Sol will continue through to the end of October.



Blue Islands said it was acting on feedback from a social media post about the prospect of adding more Malaga flights after the October half-term.



The additional flights open up stays over 16-23 October, 23-30 October and 30 October to 6 November.



Fares lead in from £450pp return, including 23kg hold luggage, and are on-sale now.



Flights depart Guernsey on Saturdays at 7.45am arriving Malaga at 12.15pm. Returns depart Malaga at 1.15pm arriving Guernsey at 3.45pm.



Rob Veron, Blue Islands chief executive, said the route offered islanders opportunities for "an easy and convenient holiday in southern Spain", adding he expected flights to sell out quickly.