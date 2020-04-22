Deputy director James, who hails from the the village of Kamarang in Guyana’s Upper Mazaruni region, will succeed Brian Mullis on 1 May when his two-year term ends.



James was selected for the role following a "rigorous four-stage selection process" and is "uniquely qualified" to lead Destination Guyana as its new director of tourism said Donald Sinclair, chair of the GTA board of directors.



“In her, we have found a leader who is not only professionally well-versed in our destination and industry sector, but someone with tremendous national pride and heritage, both of which are essential components for strengthening our tourism strategy going forward," said Sinclair.



"Her ascension to the role of director will also be a tremendous source of inspiration to many young women who now have proof women of all ethnicities can shatter glass ceilings and go where previously they feared to tread."