Carla James is set to become the first indigenous female leader of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) – the first in the authority’s 18-year history.
Deputy director James, who hails from the the village of Kamarang in Guyana’s Upper Mazaruni region, will succeed Brian Mullis on 1 May when his two-year term ends.
James was selected for the role following a "rigorous four-stage selection process" and is "uniquely qualified" to lead Destination Guyana as its new director of tourism said Donald Sinclair, chair of the GTA board of directors.
“In her, we have found a leader who is not only professionally well-versed in our destination and industry sector, but someone with tremendous national pride and heritage, both of which are essential components for strengthening our tourism strategy going forward," said Sinclair.
"Her ascension to the role of director will also be a tremendous source of inspiration to many young women who now have proof women of all ethnicities can shatter glass ceilings and go where previously they feared to tread."
James brings 19 years professional experience to the role; she joined GTA in 2003 as a statistics and research officer, and has also worked across the authority’s marketing and logistics divisions, and was also previously personal assistant to the director.
She will be tasked with assuming leadership during "the most severe and dynamic time for the global tourism industry" and leading her team through a recovery strategy, building on what has previously been established and ensuring GTA is ready to operate to the travel industry’s "new normal" post-coronavirus.
“I am filled with a great sense of pride and accomplishment," said James. "It has been an amazing journey of learning, apprenticeship, training and experiences, and I am extremely honoured to serve the place I am proud to call home.
"Our work plays a significant role in helping protect our precious natural landscapes and wildlife and it is a responsibility I do not take lightly. During a time when community is needed most, I look forward to supporting my own by continuing to push Destination Guyana forward alongside our valued industry partners.”