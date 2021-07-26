The "bureaucracy and unpredictability" of the UK government’s restrictions on international travel is stopping Brits from going abroad this summer, according to new research by Holiday Extras.
The add-ons specialist polled 1,000 UK holidaymakers and found that 480 (48%) respondents said the "hoops travellers need to jump through" to travel is putting them off of going on an overseas holiday.
Whereas only 80 (8%) people said the increased cost to travel was a barrier to going away and 290 (29%) were concerned about catching Covid-19 while on holiday.
Associate brand director for Holiday Extras, Ant Clarke-Cowell, said the prospect of going abroad this summer helped many people through a "long year of tough rules and restrictions".
"International travel still faces an unnecessary level of uncertainty that has become the biggest blocker for Brits hoping to book their summer breaks," he added.
"When we asked our customers whether they were flying away this year, and if not why not, almost twice as many people cited the restrictions as the reason not to fly.
"That’s almost twice as many that said the pandemic itself was reason enough not to go, and far more than the 5% who said their favourite destination was closed."