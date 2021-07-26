The add-ons specialist polled 1,000 UK holidaymakers and found that 480 (48%) respondents said the "hoops travellers need to jump through" to travel is putting them off of going on an overseas holiday.

Whereas only 80 (8%) people said the increased cost to travel was a barrier to going away and 290 (29%) were concerned about catching Covid-19 while on holiday.

Associate brand director for Holiday Extras, Ant Clarke-Cowell, said the prospect of going abroad this summer helped many people through a "long year of tough rules and restrictions".