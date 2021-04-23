A new poll by Travelzoo has hinted at the growing pent-up demand for travel among Brits, with just shy of half of the 2,000-plus respondents (49%) saying they would travel "anywhere" just to get away on a holiday.

The deals platform polled 2,009 members earlier this morning, and found that 68% were ready to travel within the UK now, and 39% internationally when allowed, with 17 May still the hope for a resumption of international travel.



Three in ten respondents (31%) said they want their next holiday to count by visiting somewhere special or different; 87% said they had more or a similar level of disposable income to spend on travel.



According to Travelzoo, its members are looking to fit in three domestic trips this year, and one international trip.

Nearly 60% said they would book a UK holiday right now for this summer (58%), while 39% said they would be happy to book for this autumn and/or winter.



A third of members revealed they were fully vaccinated, with 92% having had at least one jab for Covid-19.