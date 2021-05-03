Matt Hancock said the traffic light system was the "right approach" for international travel (Credit: BBC News)

Health secretary Matt Hancock has hinted that fully vaccinated travellers will still have to abide by the traffic lights system and take Covid-19 tests on their return to the UK.

When asked about relaxing the rules for vaccinated travellers, Hancock pointed out that people could travel to green list countries “whether or not you have been vaccinated”.

“We are vigilant at the border and want to make sure we don’t see a big increase from any of the green list countries – at the moment they are very low in green list countries,” said Hancock during a press conference at Downing Street.

Hancock added that he had “seen the proposals” put forward by the EU which will see Covid restrictions relaxed for fully vaccinated travellers.

He said: “At the moment not everybody has been vaccinated and not all adults have been offered the jab.

“But we do want to make sure there’s a move to safe international travel in the future – that’s what the Global Travel Taskforce has been working on.

“But at the moment, it’s the red, amber and green approach that guides us. I think that’s the right approach.”