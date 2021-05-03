Health secretary Matt Hancock has repeated his warning that holidaymakers should not travel to amber list destinations.

In parliament, Hancock was asked by former health secretary Jeremy Hunt to clarify his message about amber list countries.

Tour operators are continuing to sell holidays to amber list destinations despite earlier advice not to travel to them, as it is not illegal to sell them or to travel to amber destinations for leisure.

Hunt said “clarity on borders was essential” because the first wave of infection “was largely seeded from people coming back from their spring break in Italy, France and Spain”.

“Should our constituents go on holiday to countries on that amber list even when it is no longer illegal?” Hunt asked.

Hancock replied: “The answer is no. The official government advice is very clear, that people should not travel to amber or red list countries or territories.

“People should not travel to amber list countries for a holiday.”

He concluded: “If it isn’t on the green list, then unless you have an exceptional reason, you shouldn’t be travelling there.”