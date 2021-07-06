Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play returns in October with tickets more accessible to agents (Photo credit: Manuel Harlan)

Travel agents will soon be able to take official online training covering London’s Harry Potter tourism experiences through a new e-learning course and gain exclusive access to West End show tickets.

Set to launch on 1 September, the fictional date marking the start of the Hogwarts school term, the training platform will cover both Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter and the newly opened Harry Potter on Location photo exhibition in Covent Garden.

It is the first time the attractions have been combined into an educational programme for the trade and each will have its own dedicated module.

As well as helping agents understand each experience and how to attract clients - beyond fans of the magical books and films - travel consultants will learn how to more easily secure tickets for customers.

News of the training programme came as the West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announced its return at the Palace Theatre on 14 October 2021.

The comeback of the two-part show marks a new partnership with UK travel agents to make tickets more accessible – with exclusive trade tickets available for performances through to October 2022.



Tickets went on sale on Monday (12 July) and agents can book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child trips through Great Little Breaks.

Show producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said: “We are incredibly excited to bring the original record-breaking production back to London. We are particularly looking forward to working more closely with the travel and tourism trade in a closer capacity than ever before.

“As we all look to recover from the effects of the pandemic together, engaging with Britain’s vibrant tourism community will make this chapter just as exciting as when we first opened.”