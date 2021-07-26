The line, set to launch later this year, already sells its cruise-only product to the UK travel trade but does not currently offer add-ons such as flights and hotels.

But the new venture will give agents access to inclusive packages via the Scandinavian specialist operator.

Matthew Valentine, UK country manager for the line, said: "The new deal means that travel agents can offer their clients packages that are ATOL protected and tailor-made to suit their needs.

"We have already seen strong demand from the UK trade for our cruises and believe this move will ensure that demand strengthens in the coming months."