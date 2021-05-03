Havila's first sailing is scheduled for 24 August (Credit: Havila Voyages)

New cruise line Havila Voyages will sail its maiden passenger voyage in late-August.

Havila Capella will enter service on 24 August, sailing cruises along the Norwegian coast.



Sister ship, Havila Castor, will set sail a week later on 30 August.



The line, launched last year, claims the two ships will be the most environmentally-friendly to sail the route, equipped with the largest battery packs fitted to a cruise ship.



These will allow the ships to sail for up to four hours solely on battery power, allowing them to navigate fjords and other sensitive areas "quietly and emission free".



The batteries will be charged in-port using clean hydropower; the ships also boast "energy efficient hulls" and heat recovery systems, with their main engines powered by liquified natural gas.



Havila says these efforts will cut the ships’ carbon emission by 25% and nitrous oxide emissions by 80%-90%. The line eventually plans to offer zero-emission voyages.

Its initial plan to debut in spring 2021 was pushed back owing to the Covid crisis.