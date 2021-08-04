Margaret Nicholson has booked her getaways through Neal and the Hays team for the past six to eight years, and after having a trip cancelled last year due to the pandemic, she "couldn’t wait" to get back to the country her and her partner fell in love with.

"Once they got to the Victoria Hotel [in Sliema], they loved it and they loved the people there," Neal said. "I think a lot of the people they met originally are still there.

"They just found they don’t really want to go anywhere else, which is why they have repeated the trip three times a year for the last however many years. I mean if it’s not broke, don’t fix it."

Nicholson, who only returned from the green-listed hotspot a few weeks ago, has booked to go again in October, as well as May and July next year.