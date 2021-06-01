Irene Hays said the deal would help fill the gap between Hays' existing homworking division and its independence group

Homeworking firm Explorer Travel has been acquired by Hays Travel in a move that will see Explorer’s 70 franchisees join Hays with immediate effect.

Hays, the UK’s largest independent travel agent, said Explorer was an "ideal fit" for its homeworking model, bridging the gap between traditional homeworking and membership of the Hays Travel Independence Group.



It said many individuals "with good ideas" had turned smaller franchise operations into successful independent businesses with the support of the independence group.



Explorer owner Steve Wood, who is leaving the industry to pursue other interests, said he was confident the business he created was in good hands with Hays.



Hays currently has around 350 people working in its homeworking division.