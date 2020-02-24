Leanne Edwards will be responsible for increasing brand awareness, driving sales and supporting branches in Birmingham.

She previously worked as regional sales and engagement manager for the Midlands Division at P&O Cruises and at Tui for 24 years.

"She has a wealth of valuable experience," said John Hays, the company’s managing director and founder.

"We are very pleased to welcome Leanne to Hays Travel. It is evident from Leanne’s track record of turning some of Tui’s lowest performing branches in the Midlands into some of their most profitable stores that she understands the market and the region very well."

Last year, Hays acquired all 555 shops in the former Thomas Cook retail estate.



Edwards added: “It was upsetting seeing the collapse of Thomas Cook after working very closely with them during my time at P&O.

“When I found out John and Irene Hays were purchasing the entirety of the Thomas Cook retail estate, I immediately wanted to get involved and be part of this new and exciting time in travel."