Hays Travel has partnered with Collinson Group to offer clients discounted Covid testing kits that they can pack in their luggage and take away with them on holiday.
Hays said the kits would ensure holidaymakers don’t have to worry about finding a local test centre to meet the UK government’s pre-departure test requirement.
Currently, anyone travelling to the UK must test negative for Covid-19 up to 72 hours prior to departure.
The kits cost £33.60 each and come with a pre-booked video appointment to help clients carry out the test correctly.
Results are available within an hour, with travellers receiving a fit to fly certificate by email.
Hays said the kits were already in "huge demand" as bookings recover; Spain and Greece are among the independent’s top sellers for this summer, while the Maldives, Bali and South Africa are proving popular for later this year and 2022.
"This test kit is ideal for anyone who will be travelling from a resort where the UK requires a test before coming home," said Jonathon Woodall, Hays Travel’s chief operating officer.
"It takes the stress out of trying to find a testing centre while you’re on holiday; there’s help on hand via the video call, and Hays Travel customers can have a discount price of £33.60."
Hays customers must order their testing kits from Collinson or via the Hays Travel website at least four working days prior to departure to ensure the kits arrive on time.