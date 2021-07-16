Hays said the kits would ensure holidaymakers don’t have to worry about finding a local test centre to meet the UK government’s pre-departure test requirement.



Currently, anyone travelling to the UK must test negative for Covid-19 up to 72 hours prior to departure.



The kits cost £33.60 each and come with a pre-booked video appointment to help clients carry out the test correctly.



Results are available within an hour, with travellers receiving a fit to fly certificate by email.



Hays said the kits were already in "huge demand" as bookings recover; Spain and Greece are among the independent’s top sellers for this summer, while the Maldives, Bali and South Africa are proving popular for later this year and 2022.