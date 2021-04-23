Hays Travel has announced a new testing partnership, allowing it to offer clients a range of government-approved PCR test options from £45pp.

The agreement with Assuredscreening.com will allow Hays to offer three testing options, depending on how quickly clients need results.



Clients can book a £45pp postal test in branch while for £55pp, they can book a test at a testing centre within an hour’s drive; same-day test results are available for £140pp.



"Our arrangement with Assuredscreening.com means we have a more reasonable price for outbound tests, making the prospect of a holiday more real for many people," said Hays chief operating officer Jonathon Woodall. "We’re delighted we’re ready to roll out this for our customers when travel is permitted again."



Woodall added Hays would make no profit on the tests. "This is part of our customer service, and the value of using a reputable travel agent," said Woodall. "We will do everything in our power to make sure there are no obstructions to taking a much-needed holiday."



The tests will initially be available in branches across England, Wales and Scotland, with provision for Northern Ireland to follow soon.