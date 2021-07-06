Javid confirmed guidance on the use of Covid passes would follow (Credit: gov.uk)

Health secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed England’s 19 July Covid unlock will go ahead as planned, albeit with fresh guidance on the use of Covid passes in high-risk settings.

In a Commons address on Monday (12 July), Javid said it was the right time to return to something "closer to normal life", adding it was a case of "if not now, then when?".



Prime minister Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street Covid briefing on Monday afternoon in which he will be joined by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance.



The until-now proposed 19 July unlock, delayed a month from 21 June during which time Javid said the NHS was able to deliver an extra seven million Covid vaccinations, will also coincide with a move to lift quarantine rules for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals into the country.

From 19 July, government guidance counselling against travel to amber list countries will be lifted, and under-18s will no longer need to quarantine upon their return.



Javid said while the government’s "four tests" to lift its Covid restrictions had been met, new Covid infections could yet peak at 100,000 a day during the summer.