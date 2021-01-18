Hancock said he made no apologies for the strength of the measures (Credit: gov.uk).jpg

All arrivals into England will, from Monday (15 February), have to test negative for Covid three times before they can return to day-to-day life.

Health secretary Matt Hancock on Tuesday (9 February) confirmed a range of new measures to guard against the import of new Covid-19 variants.



Besides the existing pre-departure testing requirement, all those travelling to the country will have to take tests on the second and eighth day of their 10-day self-isolation period – whether they are in hotel quarantine or home quarantine – bringing the total number of negative tests required to enter the UK and re-enter society up to three.



Additionally, arrivals from the 33 countries on the government’s "red list" – which includes much of South America, southern Africa and Portugal – will have to self-isolate for 10 days in a government-appointed hotel quarantine facility, including UK and Irish nationals.



They will have to book their stay in advance of travel, which will cost £1,750pp covering the cost of a 10-day hotel stay, transport and testing.



A booking portal will go live on Thursday (11 February) and full guidance on the measures will be published the same day.



Hancock said passengers will only be able to enter the country through a limited number of ports.



The government has contracted 16 hotels offer an initial 4,600 rooms, although Hancock said more would be contracted if necessary.



The health secretary said the government was working on "similarly tough" schemes in the UK’s devolved administrations, and was working with the Republic of Ireland too on its plans.