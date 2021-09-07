Speaking to Sky News on Sunday (12 September), Javid said he wanted to end PCR testing for those returning to the UK "as soon as he possible could".



Javid said he was aware of the cost to families holidaying overseas this summer, and said the rules should not be in place "for a second longer than is absolutely necessary".



It comes after Javid performed a U-turn on plans to introduce domestic vaccine passports in the UK over the weekend, confirming on Sunday they would not feature.



He said while some Covid rules would remain place for some time, the government would look to ease measures where it could – particularly with regards to international travel.



"The PCR test that is required upon your return to the UK from certain countries – I want to try and get rid of that as soon as I possibly can," said the health secretary.



"I am not going to make that decision right now, but I have already asked officials that at the moment we can [to] get rid of these kind of intrusions, the costs particularly [for] families just trying to go out and holiday.



"We shouldn’t be keeping anything like that in place for a second longer than is absolutely necessary."