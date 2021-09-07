Health secretary Sajid Javid is keen to scrap the UK’s current day two PCR test requirement for arrivals into the country.
Speaking to Sky News on Sunday (12 September), Javid said he wanted to end PCR testing for those returning to the UK "as soon as he possible could".
Javid said he was aware of the cost to families holidaying overseas this summer, and said the rules should not be in place "for a second longer than is absolutely necessary".
It comes after Javid performed a U-turn on plans to introduce domestic vaccine passports in the UK over the weekend, confirming on Sunday they would not feature.
He said while some Covid rules would remain place for some time, the government would look to ease measures where it could – particularly with regards to international travel.
"The PCR test that is required upon your return to the UK from certain countries – I want to try and get rid of that as soon as I possibly can," said the health secretary.
"I am not going to make that decision right now, but I have already asked officials that at the moment we can [to] get rid of these kind of intrusions, the costs particularly [for] families just trying to go out and holiday.
"We shouldn’t be keeping anything like that in place for a second longer than is absolutely necessary."
Gareth Shaw, head of money at consumer watchdog Which?, said: “The high cost of PCR testing has made the possibility of a holiday abroad out of reach for many this year. Any measures which reduce the cost and burden on holidaymakers while protecting public health are an important step in the right direction. However, for the time being, people will still have to use PCR tests to travel from and to the UK.
“Which? has repeatedly raised the alarm over the private testing system with the government, which has too often left travellers out of pocket and, in some cases, without a test result. The government’s review into the CMA’s recommendations must ensure safe, reliable and affordable tests are available for all travellers.”