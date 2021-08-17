His comments come after the Scottish government announced it will allow travellers returning from green and amber list countries to use private Covid-19 tests from "early September".

The change of policy will allow people to choose from a list of approved providers when booking the required tests after arriving in Scotland. Previously Scottish travellers had to book expensive NHS home PCR tests via the UK government’s booking portal.

Heapy described the move as "overdue" but "very welcome news" for Scottish travellers who want to go on holiday.

"Until now, they have been penalised by an unfair and costly testing regime, particularly when compared to the rest of the UK. Now that this has been rebalanced, it is imperative that Governments across the UK do more to bring the cost of testing down.

"When you compare taking a holiday to practically any other area of life, there simply isn’t a level playing field. Lateral flow tests are taken as a valid and acceptable test in many environments, but not when it comes to international travel.

"There is absolutely no reason why cheaper lateral flow tests should not be brought in to replace expensive PCR tests for holidaymakers."