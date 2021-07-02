Jet2 chief Steve Heapy has called on the government to ‘get a move on and be brave’ with its international travel policy

Jet2 chief Steve Heapy has called on the government to “get a move on and be brave” with its international travel policy in order to give the industry the chance of a “half-decent summer”.

Heapy, chief executive of tour operator Jet2holidays and low-cost airline Jet2.com, said he felt the summer season still had potential to be “quite promising” if the green list was expanded and plans being worked on to allow fully vaccinated Brits returning from amber countries to skip quarantine were put in place soon.

“If we can get those two things, then the industry will have a half-decent summer,” said Heapy, speaking to TTG from Jet2’s new airport base at Bristol.

“In terms of forward bookings, we saw a huge surge from last Thursday evening (25 June) when the government put more destinations on green list. For those destinations sales are still very strong indeed.

“When there are more green countries and the policy for fully vaccinated travellers from amber countries not needing to quarantine is sorted, I’m sure we’ll see similar spikes to any destinations people can go to. We’re just waiting for the government now.”

Heapy urged minsters to introduce the amber quarantine exemption policy by the reported 26 July date, saying it “isn’t too late” to save the summer.