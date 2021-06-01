Steve Heapy said it was time people were able to use their vaccination status to regain their freedoms

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays boss Steve Heapy has welcomed national press reports that government could exempt travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from quarantining upon their return from amber list countries.

The Telegraph on Thursday (17 June) reported the plan was under consideration in Westminster, and that health secretary Matt Hancock was "open" to the proposal; it would – in effect – turn the entire amber list green for people who have had both of their jabs.



Travel has been critical of government for failing to capitalise on the UK’s so-called vaccine dividend, stemming from the pace and breadth of the vaccine roll-out.



Jet2 chief Heapy said the any such proposal would help facilitate a "meaningful" restart of international travel. "The vaccination programme was designed to protect people from coronavirus so they can enjoy their freedoms once again," said Heapy.



"If people have received two doses of the vaccine and are still not allowed to travel overseas to enjoy their holidays, what is the purpose of the vaccination programme? The roll-out has been a huge success, so it is time for us all to enjoy the benefits of that."