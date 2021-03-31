Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have suspended restarts until 24 June following the publication of the report

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have suspended restarts until 24 June following the publication of the report

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays boss Steve Heapy has blasted the government’s Global Travel Taskforce framework, voicing his disappointment over a “lack of clarity and detail”.

The operator and sister airline have suspended restarts until 24 June following the publication of the eagerly anticipated report on Friday (9 April).

Heapy said despite the taskforce having weeks to explore how to restart international travel, he believed its findings lacked “rigorous detail” and described its proposed policies as “virtually the same as six months ago”.

“Following the publication of the framework today, we still do not know when we can start to fly, where we can fly to and the availability and cost of testing. Rather than answering questions, the framework leaves everyone asking more,” he said.

“We know how much our customers want to get away to enjoy their well-deserved holidays. We have seen buoyant confidence levels from UK holidaymakers… we are trying to run a business so that we can take customers away, but we need the government to provide us with clarity to achieve this.”

Heapy said due to the “continued uncertainty” provided by the taskforce framework, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays had chosen to extend their suspensions of operations until 24 June.