He called for the regime to be simplified and made "less confusing" for holidaymakers and urged the UK government to open up travel "properly".

His comments come following the Department for Transport’s (DFT) announcement on Thursday (26 August) which saw Canada, Denmark and Switzerland move from amber to green and Thailand and Montenegro added to the red list.

While Heapy welcomed the news that travellers can now visit more than 40 green and amber-listed destinations, he said the update "is still nothing like a meaningful return to travel".

"With so many areas of everyday life able to open up properly, it is frustrating that the simple concept of taking a much-needed holiday should still be subject to a different and stricter set of rules," he added. "International travel must try and operate with the handbrake applied yet so many other industries can reopen freely."