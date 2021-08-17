Jet2.com and Jet2holidays boss Steve Heapy has urged the government to "take the handbrake off international travel" and allow holidaymakers to reap the benefits of the UK’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Heapy said it was frustrating many destinations continued to be omitted from the UK government’s green list "for no discernible reason", particularly with everyday life in the UK starting to return to normal.
His plea came as the airline and operator upped late-summer capacity for a handful of green list destinations – Malta, Madeira, Split, Dubrovnik and Jersey.
“Destinations on the green list are continuing to enjoy a huge amount of demand from our customers and once again we are responding quickly to that demand by giving holidaymakers even more choice and flexibility," said Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.
"With more flights and holidays now on sale to Malta, Croatia, Jersey and Madeira, we know there will be a rush of bookings based on what we have already seen this summer and that is great news."
However, he added: “On one hand, we are very pleased to be adding more flights and holidays to such fantastic destinations, but on the other, we continue to be left frustrated that so many more destinations remain off the green list for no discernible reason.
"We are now right in the middle of the peak holiday season so we urge the government to take the handbrake off international travel and adopt the same approach as it has to so many other areas of everyday life.
"The vaccination programme continues to be a huge success so we should be able enjoy the benefits of that, including enjoying our holidays this summer.”