Heapy said it was frustrating many destinations continued to be omitted from the UK government’s green list "for no discernible reason", particularly with everyday life in the UK starting to return to normal.



His plea came as the airline and operator upped late-summer capacity for a handful of green list destinations – Malta, Madeira, Split, Dubrovnik and Jersey.



“Destinations on the green list are continuing to enjoy a huge amount of demand from our customers and once again we are responding quickly to that demand by giving holidaymakers even more choice and flexibility," said Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.



"With more flights and holidays now on sale to Malta, Croatia, Jersey and Madeira, we know there will be a rush of bookings based on what we have already seen this summer and that is great news."