Sky News has reported from 6 April, aircraft will be taking off and landing on only one strip.

Airlines and airports around the world have been forced to tackle a rapid decline passenger numbers as countries locked down their borders to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Heathrow usually has two runways, and which one is operational will alternate on a weekly basis.

Until this crisis was embroiled in a high-profile campaign to build a third.

A spokesperson told Sky: "Although we are seeing significantly fewer flights at the moment, Heathrow will remain open so that we can continue to play a crucial role in helping to secure vital medical goods and food for the nation during this unprecedented epidemic."

