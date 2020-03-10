Measures include reducing operating costs, cancelling executive pay, freezing recruitment and reviewing all capital projects.



The airport revealed its cost-saving measures in a trading update issued on Friday morning (20 March).



It did not state how the spread of Covid-19 would affect its plans to expand the airport via a third runway.



The spread of Covid-19 represents a seismic challenge for the global aviation industry - including Heathrow," said the airport.



"Heathrow will take steps to reorganise and shrink our operation to remain open throughout this crisis.

"Keeping Heathrow open will enable some passenger services to continue, as well as facilitating cargo operations which will safeguard vital supply lines for the UK."





