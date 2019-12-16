The airport has submitted a new initial business plan to the CAA, setting out how it will deliver its expansion plans. This includes whether to pursue a service-oriented investment schedule, or one that focuses instead on speed.

According to Heathrow, the airport remains on course to deliver expansion in-line with its original £14 billion budget "financed entirely by private money at no cost to the taxpayer".

This is despite the CAA last week rejecting Heathrow’s request to extend its pre-expansion cost schedule by nearly £2 billion.

The plan, it says, also fully complies with the Airports National Policy Statement, the agreement signed off by MPs last year permitted Heathrow to pursue expansion via a third runway.



The ANPS favoured expansion at Heathrow over Gatwick, which had submitted a rival bid to expand through a permanent second runway.



Over several months, Heathrow has worked with consumers, business groups, local communities and airlines to establish key priorities for expansion, and has now thrown its new plan open to further consultation through 31 March 2020.



These include lower airfares; greater choice of destinations; better connectivity; renewed sustainability efforts; and maintaining low airport charges.



Heathrow says analysis by Frontier Economics suggests return short-haul fares should go down by £21-£37 and £81-£142 on long-haul.