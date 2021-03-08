Emma Gilthorpe, chief operating officer at Heathrow airport, emphasised how agents can help their clients to comply with Covid-19 requirements, such as filling in the correct forms and when to take a test.

“The biggest gift you can give your customers is to make sure they really understand the steps they are going to have to go through,” said Gilthorpe during the TTG Agenda 2021 seminar for TTG+ members.

“For those people not using agents, often they are under-prepared for what’s to come. Anxiety is largely created by ambiguity. Being able to resolve that ambiguity for your customers is a big help.”

Gilthorpe admitted Heathrow’s management was waiting with “bated breath” for the recommendations of the government’s Global Travel Taskforce in April, which will set out how international travel will resume, including issues such as vaccine passports or certificates.

An update on the taskforce’s plans to restart international travel is expected on 5 April followed by a full report on 12 April.

Gilthorpe said that the concept of vaccine passports was a “really good one” but added that Heathrow would be “very disappointed if it was mandatory in any way”.