Heathrow Express is welcoming two new people onto its commercial team to grow third party sales.
Mark Eastwood is the new business development manager and Nicolette Miller is now the partnership marketing manager for the dedicated airport rail service.
Eastwood previously worked with IAG, developed loyalty schemes at Avios, and most recently led frontline teams with Virgin Atlantic.
His focus will be increasing third party sales, driving commercial partnerships, and promoting the benefits of recent technology and API developments.
“I’m delighted to join Heathrow Express at a time when they are adapting their technology, focusing on growing their diverse range of partners, and enhancing the customer experience,” said Eastwood.
"There are key goals and opportunities ahead, many of which will benefit those looking for a fast, and sustainable transfer from London to Heathrow."
Miller will be focusing on building the Heathrow Express brand through relationships with airline, hotel, sponsorship and retail partners.
Her experience is in a variety of corporate sectors and her most recent role was with the Royal Bank of Scotland.
She said: “What really interested me about the opportunity with Heathrow Express was the prospect of bringing my previous campaign and partnership marketing expertise to the travel industry, and supporting Heathrow Express in their goal to offer the best airport transfer service in the world.
“There are massive opportunities regarding the projects we are working on, which we believe will have a fantastic impact on business delivery.”