"There are key goals and opportunities ahead, many of which will benefit those looking for a fast, and sustainable transfer from London to Heathrow."

Miller will be focusing on building the Heathrow Express brand through relationships with airline, hotel, sponsorship and retail partners.

Her experience is in a variety of corporate sectors and her most recent role was with the Royal Bank of Scotland.

She said: “What really interested me about the opportunity with Heathrow Express was the prospect of bringing my previous campaign and partnership marketing expertise to the travel industry, and supporting Heathrow Express in their goal to offer the best airport transfer service in the world.

“There are massive opportunities regarding the projects we are working on, which we believe will have a fantastic impact on business delivery.”