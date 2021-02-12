Heathrow has called for more help for the airports sector after recording a £2 billion loss in 2020.

The airport called for an extension of business rate relief in next week’s Budget but was otherwise optimistic about prospects for travel this year.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “We can be hopeful for 2021, with Britain on the cusp of becoming the first country in the world to safely resume international travel and trade at scale.

“Getting aviation moving again will save thousands of jobs and reinvigorate the economy, and Heathrow will be working with the Global Travel Taskforce to develop a robust plan underpinned by science and backed by industry.

“The Prime Minister will then have the unique opportunity to secure global agreement on a common international standard for travel when he hosts the G7 in June. In the meantime, we need next week’s Budget to support aviation’s recovery by extending furlough and providing 100% business rates relief.”

During the last calendar year, Heathrow saw passenger numbers plummet from 80.9 million to just 22.1 million. More than half of passengers travelled in January and February, before lockdown, which turned a £546 million profit into a £2 billion loss.