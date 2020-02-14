The airport, which claims to have reduced non-flight emissions by 93% since 1990, says it will offset the remaining 7% through Verified Carbon Standard tree planting projects in Indonesia and Mexico.



However, Heathrow has stressed offsetting will serve only as an interim measure while it seeks to make further carbon reductions across its operations to achieve net zero status by the "mid-2030s".



These include improving the airport’s sustainable transport links and transitioning its cars and small vans to electric and plug-in hybrid models.



After spending more than £100 million decarbonising airport infrastructure, Heathrow says it will now invest a further £1.8 million piloting UK natural carbon capture projects this year.



These include restoring natural carbon sinks such as peatlands, woodlands and farming soils.



A new native woodland creation project in Ledmore, Scotland, will be the first to benefit from Heathrow’s funding pledge. The project, a partnership with Forest Carbon, will extend to 87.4 hectares.