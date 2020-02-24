John Holland-Kaye on Wednesday (26 February) reiterated the case for expansion at Heathrow after the airport posted pre-tax profits for 2019 of £375 million, up £100 million on 2018, and reported its ninth consecutive year of passenger growth after numbers increased 1% to just shy of 81 million.



Holland-Kaye again stressed Heathrow would fall behind Paris Charis de Gaulle as Europe’s main European hub in the next two years if there were further delays to its expansion plans.



In its results announcement, Heathrow said capacity constraints were "strangling" the airport and handing trade and tourism travel "on a plate" to its European rivals. “Within two years, Charles de Gaulle will overtake Heathrow as the biggest airport in Europe," said Holland-Kaye, echoing a similar warning earlier this month.