Queues were reported at Heathrow Terminal 5 on Monday morning

Queues were reported at Heathrow Terminal 5 on Monday morning

Heathrow had to draft in extra security staff on Monday (12 July) after dozens of airport workers were told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace.

Travellers took to social media early on Monday to report significant queues at Heathrow Terminal 5, posting pictures of large crowds unable to socially distance.



The BBC reported more than 100 staff were affected, although it stressed the absences weren’t among Border Force staff.



Shortly after midday, Heathrow said the congestion had been brought under control and normal service had been resumed.