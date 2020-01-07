It follows the recent decision by the CAA to cap early spending on the project.

Heathrow said capping spending has prolonged the construction period of a new third runway and means it will need to undertake refreshed modelling of key aspects of the plan to prove that Airports National Policy Statement targets can be met.

The consultation will run from April through to June and Heathrow will be writing to local authorities in the coming weeks with more information, offering them the opportunity to feed back.

Responses will feed into the final planning application, to be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate towards the end of 2020.

If Heathrow’s plans are approved by the Secretary of State on the recommendation of the Planning Inspectorate, the third runway is expected to open between early 2028 and late 2029.

Heathrow’s executive director for expansion Emma Gilthorpe said: “This country is ready for a decade of infrastructure delivery underpinned by expansion at Heathrow. We are keen to ensure our plans continue to be supported and shaped by local people as we prepare to deliver the economic boost Britain needs.”