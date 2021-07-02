Heathrow’s Terminal 3 is to reopen on 15 July, with Virgin Atlantic and Delta returning to their former home.

Terminal 3 was closed in May 2020 as a cost-cutting move. Airlines which used it, mainly for long-haul services, switched to other terminals.

Carriers will return to T3 on a phased basis over the coming weeks. Changes will be announced in advance on Heathrow’s website and social media channels.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said:



“With passenger demand expected to increase when ministers permit fully vaccinated passengers to travel more freely, Heathrow is getting ready to welcome you back.

“We have recommenced two runway operations and will reopen Terminal 3 from 15th July when all services from Virgin Atlantic and Delta will resume in T3. We’ve invested in the latest technology and enhanced cleaning regimes to ensure you can fly safely from Heathrow this summer.”

Virgin will reopen its Clubhouse business lounge in T3, offering table service via a QR code. Masks will be required in the facility when passengers are moving around.



Terminal 4 will continue to be used solely as a dedicated red list arrivals facility.

Heathrow said that “based on our current forecasts, we do not expect full passenger operations to resume in Terminal 4 this year”.