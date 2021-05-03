Heathrow is taking measures to segregate arrivals from red list countries and other passengers (Credit: Belinda Fewings / Unsplash / belinda-fewings-DpwWav9DhKk-unsplash.jpg)

Heathrow plans to reopen Terminal 4 for arriving passengers from red list countries “as soon as operationally possible”.

The hub airport, which has faced criticism for passengers from red list countries having to queue alongside other travellers, said it would initially open a dedicated arrivals facility in Terminal 3 for red list passengers from 1 June before moving it to Terminal 4.

“We will move this facility to Terminal 4 as soon as operationally possible,” said a Heathrow spokesperson.

“While opening this facility will be logistically very challenging, our hope is that it will enable Border Force to carry out its duties more efficiently as passenger volumes increase in line with the green list

“Until then, the current red list system will remain in place.