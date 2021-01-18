Staff at Heathrow will be screened to prevent the spread to passengers

Heathrow is undertaking a test and trace pilot scheme for its own staff to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at the airport.

Around 2,000 employees will take regular rapid lateral flow tests to help identify those unknowingly carrying the virus.

The airport is keen to test its staff because one in three people with coronavirus do not display symptoms, meaning they are at risk of unknowingly spreading the virus to others.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “We’re pleased to be working with the government on this pilot testing scheme which goes even further to protect our colleagues and the other key workers who are keeping the country moving through this crisis.

“This pilot will support us as we work to keep the UK’s biggest port running smoothly, helping to facilitate essential journeys and the movement of cargo.”

The scheme will take place over the next four weeks.