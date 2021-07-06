Heathrow is losing out, according to its chief executive

Heathrow has again urged the government to open up more destinations as it publishes latest passenger figures.

Passenger numbers in the 12 months to the end of June totalled 10.5 million, down almost 82%. The airport said numbers were “much lower than EU rivals”.

Heathrow estimates the continued closure of transatlantic links is costing the UK economy “at least £23 million a day”.

“Passenger traffic from Heathrow to the US is down by around 80%, whereas the EU, which has reopened unilaterally with the US, has seen traffic recover to only around 40% down,” the airport said.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “While it’s fantastic news that some double-vaccinated passengers will no longer need to quarantine from amber countries, ministers need to extend this policy to US and EU nationals if they want to kickstart the economic country.

“These changes will be critical for exporters who are losing out to EU rivals and families who have been separated from loved ones.”