Heathrow says it is ready to scale up its operations to meet demand as it returns

Heathrow’s losses have spiralled to nearly £2.4 billion the airport has revealed after recording a further £329 million loss in Q1 2021.

Just 1.7 million people travelled through Heathrow in Q1, down 91% on Q1 2019; boss John Holland-Kaye said border closures had "devastated" the UK’s aviation sector, and trade.



However, he said restarting international travel from 17 May would be a major step towards kickstarting an economic recovery.



"These results show how Covid has devastated the aviation sector and British trade," said Holland-Kaye, Heathrow chief executive.



"Restarting international travel from 17 May will help to kickstart the economic recovery, allowing exporters to get their goods to market, as well as reuniting families who have been separated for over a year.



"Heathrow is gearing up for the recovery. By acting early to cut costs and protect cash, we have put ourselves in a strong financial position to weather the storm and are ready to welcome back passengers, while keeping them safe."