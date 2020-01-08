Cheshire-based Three Little Birds PR is hoping to raise £10,000 for the Australia Bushfire Emergency appeal through WWF UK.

The money will go towards restoring habitats, planting 10,000 trees, caring for injured animals and supporting the recovery teams.

WWF Australia has reported that 8.4 million hectares of Australian land has been burned and half a billion animals - 480 million in New South Wales alone - have died in the crisis.

It said 50% of the koala population on Kangaroo Island has perished.

“It’s absolutely heart breaking to see the devastation caused by these wildfires," said Sheila Manzano, founder of Three Little Birds PR.