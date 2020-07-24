TTG has launched the #SaveTravel campaign in the hope of getting ministers to listen, and to take the sector’s concerns seriously to help protect hundreds of thousands of jobs.

In a letter to transport secretary Grant Shapps and chancellor Rishi Sunak, now signed by nearly 2,000 people, TTG is calling for:

Direct, sector-specific support for the UK travel industry – particularly SMEs like travel agents and tour operators, not just airlines;

Consideration for a holiday on Air Passenger Duty until the end of summer 2021 to help with pricing and encourage bookings;

A commitment to providing more advance notice of any changes to a destination’s quarantine status, or Foreign Office guidance.

The government, on 25 July, gave the sector – agents, operators and airlines alike – just six hours’ notice it was revoking Spain’s quarantine-free travel corridor. This is simply unacceptable.