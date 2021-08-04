Chris Barnaville joins having spent the majority of his career in the travel and hospitality industries with previous roles at Princess Cruises and Cunard Line.

He said: “This role with HF Holidays is an incredible opportunity to play a part in an organisation that has such a strong heritage, dedicated team and exciting plans for the future.”

Also joining is Russell Fleming, customer sales manager, who will report to Barnaville.

Fleming has more than 20 years’ experience at several tour operators including most recently Kenwood Travel and Freedom Destinations.

HF Holidays will restart departures to overseas destinations in September.