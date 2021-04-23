Ireland’s Joe Walsh Tours has shut its doors after some 60 years in business.

The Irish Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) confirmed the agency ceased trading on Tuesday (27 April).



Pat Dawson, chief executive of the Irish Travel Agents’ Association (ITAA), said it was a "sad day" for the industry, and one that reflected the challenges the travel sector continues to face amid the ongoing Covid crisis.



"Joe Walsh Tours was established in 1961 and was one of Ireland’s leading travel companies through the decades, certainly one of the best known," said Dawson.



"Indeed, many travel agents throughout the country learned their trade with JWT before opening up their own travel agencies."



Dawson called on the Irish government to extend its support for the country’s travel sector. "This closure highlights the difficulties the travel industry has been experiencing," he said.



"The Irish Travel Agents Association calls on the government to extend income support for travel agents into 2022 when the public are back travelling and holidaying again."